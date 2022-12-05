Portsmouth sees second shooting in one day

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the 50 block of Gillis Road.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot in Portsmouth Thursday. This marks the second shooting in less than 24 hours for the city.

The Portsmouth Police Dept. tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m.

Police said it happened near the 50 block of Gillis Road. That's where officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital. Officials said he is expected to survive.

Early on Thursday morning, a woman was shot and killed on Cavalier Boulevard.