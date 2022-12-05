Portsmouth sees second shooting in one day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot in Portsmouth Thursday. This marks the second shooting in less than 24 hours for the city.
The Portsmouth Police Dept. tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m.
Police said it happened near the 50 block of Gillis Road. That's where officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital. Officials said he is expected to survive.
Early on Thursday morning, a woman was shot and killed on Cavalier Boulevard.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.