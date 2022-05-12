x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Portsmouth

Woman dies after shooting on Cavalier Blvd. in Portsmouth

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the scene.

More Videos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on crime in Portsmouth that aired on April 27, 2022. 

Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Thursday morning. 

A tweet from the department said that they got a call at 12:41 a.m. to respond to a home on the 1600 block of Cavalier Boulevard. That's also near Warfield Drive. 

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the scene. 

Her name hasn't yet been released. 

If you know anything that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.    

Related Articles

 