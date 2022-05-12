Woman dies after shooting on Cavalier Blvd. in Portsmouth

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the scene.

Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Thursday morning.

A tweet from the department said that they got a call at 12:41 a.m. to respond to a home on the 1600 block of Cavalier Boulevard. That's also near Warfield Drive.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the scene.

Her name hasn't yet been released.

