Woman dies after shooting on Cavalier Blvd. in Portsmouth

Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Thursday morning.
A tweet from the department said that they got a call at 12:41 a.m. to respond to a home on the 1600 block of Cavalier Boulevard. That's also near Warfield Drive.
When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the scene.
Her name hasn't yet been released.
If you know anything that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.