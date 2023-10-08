VDOT safety worker struck and killed while assisting motorist on I-64

HAMPTON, Va. — A VDOT Safety Support Worker was killed early Sunday while he was assisting a motorist on I-64 in Hampton when he was struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver.



According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, they received a call at around 1:15 a.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-64 at the Big Bethel overpass. On the scene, they discovered that a vehicle had hit a VDOT SSP truck, and had also struck the VDOT worker who was outside the VDOT truck at the time.



The VDOT safety service patroller was identified as 52-year-old Craig Boone. He was killed upon impact.



According to the spokesperson, Boone was assisting a motorist and the service vehicle was correctly positioned on the right shoulder with its arrow board illuminated.



At some point, a 2020 Jeep Latitude driven by 27-year-old Alana F. Diomande of Yorktown was traveling eastbound, ran off the road onto the right shoulder, sideswiping the Ford truck and hitting Boone.



Diomande was believed to be under the influence, and because she refused to comply on scene, was taken for blood withdrawal due to intoxication. She was subsequently taken to Hampton City Jail where she was charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, obstruction, and curse and abuse.



Craig Boone was a VDOT contract employee of AECOM. He was from Norfolk.