Family still fighting for justice 7 months after Norfolk bike shop owner killed in crash

Iesha Shipp said the driver, a then-17-year-old, only received a traffic fine for the crash that killed her husband.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's been seven months since a driver struck and killed a Norfolk cyclist on a South Carolina highway.

Michael Shipp founded the Norfolk shop East Coast Bicycles in 1998. His death marked a major loss for the cycling community.

“I’ve never imagined not having my husband with me,” said Iesha Shipp, Michael's wife.

According to a South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson, the driver of a truck rear-ended a cyclist, later identified by family as Shipp. Shipp died at the scene, and medics transported the driver of the truck into a hospital for injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Iesha said the driver, a then-17-year-old, only received a traffic fine for the crash that killed her husband.

Thursday, the Shipp family requested the case be moved from traffic court to family court.

“Had we not requested that, they would’ve accepted the fine and it would be done,” Iesha said.

Iesha says she wants the driver held accountable in her husband’s death.

“Hopefully this will result in more than just a very small fine," Iesha said. "I don’t want his life ruined, not like our lives have been ruined. I want him to have time away from driving to reflect on what’s happened.”

The Norfolk cycling community has supported the Shipp family during these challenging times. Back in March, hundreds of cyclists gathered for a memorial ride in Michael's honor.

“…To see all of these people that Mike had some impact in their life and that they thought well of him,” Iesha said.