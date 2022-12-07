Virginia Beach City Public Schools: Elementary school employee arrested on child porn charges

It's not clear what offense led to the charges, and neither Arrowhead Elementary School nor the police department has shared the employee's name.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers arrested an employee from Arrowhead Elementary School on child pornography charges Wednesday, according to the school division.

It's not clear what offense led to the charges, and neither the school nor the police department has shared the employee's name, but a letter from Principal Lisa Riley to parents said the person facing charges is on administrative leave without pay.

She also said the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) would share more details in a press release on Thursday.