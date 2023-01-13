Man dies after shooting off of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach

Police say all suspects are in custody and there is no public threat at this time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning.

According to dispatch for the department, the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court.

That's right off of Ferrell Parkway in the Acredale area of the city.

Police got the call to respond at 3:26 a.m.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., police were still at the scene.

Officials have also confirmed that one man died from his injuries.

His name hasn't been released yet.

Police say that all suspects are in custody, and that there is no threat to the public at this time.

