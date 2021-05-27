Seeking witnesses | Virginia Beach Police shares photos of people who might have witnessed Deshayla Harris' shooting

Police shared photos of the clothing, jewelry and cars of people who might have been in the area on March 26 and seen what happened to Deshayla Harris.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thursday morning, the Virginia Beach Police Department shared photos that investigators hoped would lead to identifying potential witnesses of the shooting death of 28-year-old Deshayla Harris.

Police officials think Harris was an innocent bystander at the Oceanfront on March 26, when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.

For months, investigators have been working on arresting suspects from the several Oceanfront shootings that happened that night, but they haven't made any arrests in her case yet.

In late April, Harris' mother, Elisheba Harris, told 13News Now she couldn't sleep knowing her daughter’s killer is still out there. She asked the public to help her find peace and closure.

The two women had been planning to open a beauty store together.

Police shared photos of the clothing, jewelry and cars of people who might have been in the area that night and seen what happened to Harris.

"If anyone recognizes the unique apparel in the photographs provided it may assist investigators identify potential witnesses," a spokesperson wrote in a release.

If you recognize any of these photos, please call 1.888.LOCK.U.UP, or submit a tip on the P3 Tips website.