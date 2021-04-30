Mother of Deshayla Harris, woman killed by stray bullet at Oceanfront, asks for justice

“It’s not right. It’s not right. It’s not fair," her mom said. Elisheba Harris recently sat down with Police Chief Paul Neudigate to hear about the investigation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than a month after the Oceanfront shooting where Deshayla Harris was killed, the 29-year-old's mom is still demanding answers.

“I can’t explain how it feels, because there are no words,” said Elisheba Harris.

Someone shot and killed Deshayla Harris at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on March 26. Elisheba Harris said she can’t sleep knowing her daughter’s killer is still out there.

“That’s something - whatever anybody does, you can’t give her back,” Harris explained.

Investigators call Deshayla an innocent bystander. Harris’s family is demanding answers and justice in her death.

“It’s not right. It’s not right. It’s not fair," her mom said. "Why should we walk around here with no answers to something that we didn’t have any control over, that she had no control over? She was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s not fair.”

Harris said she sat down with Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate on Wednesday.

“He was very nice," she said. "He was a very nice man and he said he was going to try and do what he can."

She said she hopes Neudigate can eventually give her the answers she desperately needs.

“I need closure; I need peace in my life and my family's life,” Harris said.

13News Now reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department to see if they could share any new information.

A spokeswoman said there are no reportable updates at this time.

Members of Black Lives Matter 757 are holding a march for Harris at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. It will start on 19th Street.