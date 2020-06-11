Virginia politician accepts plea deal in 'revenge porn' case

Sheila Bynum-Coleman pleaded not guilty Thursday. A judge found evidence in the case, but deferred the decision for a year, offering community service opportunities.

HENRICO, Va. — A Virginia woman who lost a race for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates last year has accepted a plea deal in which she acknowledges that prosecutors had enough evidence to find her guilty of disseminating nude photos of a woman who had a brief relationship with her husband.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Sheila Bynum-Coleman pleaded not guilty Thursday, but stipulated to the facts of the case as presented by special prosecutor Robert Cerullo.

Judge James Yoffy accepted her plea and found the evidence was sufficient for a finding of guilt.