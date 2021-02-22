Wife: Husband told me where to find remains of missing teen

Officials said a hearing is being held to decide if a Michigan man will face a murder trial for the death of his adopted daughter.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A judge is holding a hearing to determine if a western Michigan man will face a murder trial in the death of his adopted daughter, who disappeared in 1989.

Brenda Bowman testified Monday that Dennis Bowman revealed the burial site a year ago, before he was extradited to Virginia for a different murder case.

Aundria Bowman's dismembered remains were discovered under a concrete slab outside the couple's home in Allegan County.

In Virginia, Dennis Bowman is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of a woman back in 1980.