Woman arrested, charged with shooting family member in Franklin

Police responded around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance, the Franklin Police Department said.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was arrested in Franklin Saturday for allegedly shooting her family member, the Franklin Police Department said in a press release.

The release said that officers responded to the 700 block of Cameron Street around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance.

Once there, officers learned that a person had been shot in a residence in the Berkley Court Apartments.

A police department spokesperson said that after investigating, they arrested 32-year-old Kimberly Faulk and charged her with three offenses: Assault and Battery Family/household Member, Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Franklin Police said Faulk, who also lives on Cameron St., is being held at Western Tidewater Regional jail without bond.

The adult victim was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover, according to the department.