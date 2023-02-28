Woman found dead on Allard Road in Portsmouth, police say

The Portsmouth Police Department said the woman's body was discovered near the 100 block of Allard Road.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a small street near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth Monday evening.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it happened near the 100 block of Allard Road at 7 p.m. The woman's family has been notified of her death.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to learn more. We've reached out to the police department for additional information.