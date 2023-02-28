Woman found dead on Allard Road in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a small street near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth Monday evening.
The Portsmouth Police Department said it happened near the 100 block of Allard Road at 7 p.m. The woman's family has been notified of her death.
Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to learn more. We've reached out to the police department for additional information.
Anyone with information that can help the Portsmouth Police Department's homicide investigation can call the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave an anonymous tip online.