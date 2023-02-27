Portsmouth police arrest woman in Dunedine Road homicide investigation

Investigators are still looking for Rashad L. Walker, who is person of interest in the homicide of Glenn Wallace earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have arrested one suspect and have charges pending for another for the homicide of a man in Portsmouth earlier this month.

Diamond A. Woodhouse, 23, is being held at Portsmouth City Jail without bond on charges of first-degree murder (principal 2nd), according to a Portsmouth Police Department release.

Investigators are still looking for Rashad L. Walker, 24, on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is also wanted in the City of Alexandria, Virginia for unrelated charges of assault and battery and brandishing a firearm.

Both are persons of interest in the homicide of Glenn Wallace, 29, who was shot around 3:30 p.m. February 16 in the 600 block of Dunedin Road, according to police.

Police are urging anying with information on Walker's whereabouts to contact Portsmouth police's Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.