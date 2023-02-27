Portsmouth police arrest woman in Dunedine Road homicide investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have arrested one suspect and have charges pending for another for the homicide of a man in Portsmouth earlier this month.
Diamond A. Woodhouse, 23, is being held at Portsmouth City Jail without bond on charges of first-degree murder (principal 2nd), according to a Portsmouth Police Department release.
Investigators are still looking for Rashad L. Walker, 24, on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is also wanted in the City of Alexandria, Virginia for unrelated charges of assault and battery and brandishing a firearm.
Both are persons of interest in the homicide of Glenn Wallace, 29, who was shot around 3:30 p.m. February 16 in the 600 block of Dunedin Road, according to police.
Police are urging anying with information on Walker's whereabouts to contact Portsmouth police's Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
You can also submit tips online at P3Tips.com. Crime Line tipsters remain anonymous.