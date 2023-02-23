Families grieve as violence continues to ripple across Hampton Roads in 2023

More people were killed in January of this year than any month last year in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads had a record number of homicides in 2022, and this year is already off to a deadlier start.

There have been 40 homicides across the seven cities since January 1, 2023.

Our records show more killings in January than any month last year.

Most have happened in Hampton and Portsmouth.

13News Now talked exclusively this month with Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales, who is in charge of prosecuting these crimes when police make arrests.

“It is heartbreaking that we see families impacted by violent crime in this way," Morales said.

A record 42 families lost loved ones last year in Portsmouth. The heartache persists this year, as 11 people have already been shot and killed in the city.

“From someone who is a daughter of this community, I have to say this is unnerving because I live here, I was born and raised here and our community wants to be safe," Morales said.

The Hampton Police Division has also recorded 11 homicides already this year, although the violence has slowed since Chief Mark Talbot made a pledge to crack down.

“You're going to see that we are deeply, deeply sorry that we couldn't prevent these cases, but we're gonna make up for it," Chief Talbot said in a January 31 news conference.

There have been five homicides this year in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, and four in Chesapeake and Newport News, according to our records.