Woman shot and killed inside Chesapeake home near Campostella Rd. area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Detectives are seeking answers from the public after a woman was shot and killed in a neighborhood located between Atlantic Ave. and Campostella Rd.
Chesapeake police said they went to the 2500 block of Narrow Street Saturday, after getting a call around 9:39 a.m. about a shooting that happened there.
When officers got to the house, they found a woman of unknown age, who had been shot inside. She died there.
Police are on the scene investigating the incident at this time.
If you know anything that could help with the police investigation, you are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip online.