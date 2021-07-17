Woman shot and killed inside Chesapeake home near Campostella Rd. area

Chesapeake police said they responded to a shooting that happened in the 2500 block of Narrow Street. A woman died there.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Detectives are seeking answers from the public after a woman was shot and killed in a neighborhood located between Atlantic Ave. and Campostella Rd.

Chesapeake police said they went to the 2500 block of Narrow Street Saturday, after getting a call around 9:39 a.m. about a shooting that happened there.

When officers got to the house, they found a woman of unknown age, who had been shot inside. She died there.

Police are on the scene investigating the incident at this time.