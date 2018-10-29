NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A downtown parking garage turned into an open firing range over the weekend.

Tom Backman saw the scene unfold from his nearby hotel window.

"There were like 30 or 40 shots, I would say. It was intense. They were shooting into the parking ramp from the orange car. People in the parking garage seemed to be shooting out," said Backman.

A Norfolk police officer shot at several people who were shooting inside a York Street garage Saturday morning, officials said. Around 2 a.m., the officer was in the 400 block of Boush Street and heard several gunshots near the garage.

The officer ran toward the gunfire and saw individuals shooting inside the garage. The officer confronted the people who continued to fire. The officer fired his weapon at the people who then fled the area. Police said no injuries have been reported at this time, but they are still investigating.

Downtown Norfolk resident Brendan Boslugh said hearing about the shooting in the parking garage is alarming, especially since he parks in one.

"I'm actually in the Freemason Garage. Maybe I should keep my head on a swivel now because of that. Maybe they should beef up security. I've never figured anything like that happening before," said Boslugh.

The City's spokesperson said they take the security and safety of their garages seriously. They released the following statement.

We do have security cameras in our garages and in September we increased the frequency of the roving private security patrols. We are in the process of enhancing lighting in all our garages, both residential and non-residential.

