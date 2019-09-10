HAMPTON, Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott convened a forum at Hampton University with students and administrators from across Hampton Roads to discuss the cost of college.

This roundtable comes as Congress is working to reauthorize the Higher Education Act. Higher education is still out of reach for too many Americans.

As Chairman of the Committee on Education and Labor, Congressman Scott will be introducing a comprehensive higher education bill to cut the cost of college, lift the burden of student loan debt and help all students complete their degree or credential on time.

The roundtable discussion took place Friday at the Hampton University Student Center where students from Hampton University, Christopher Newport University, Norfolk State University and Virginia State University were in attendance.

Congressman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott represents the 3rd Congressional District of Virginia, which includes all of the cities of Franklin, Newport News and Portsmouth, parts of the cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk and Suffolk, and all of the county of Isle of Wight.

