ECPI to invest $4 million in scholarships for African-American students

The money is allocated toward new scholarships specifically for African-Americans pursuing STEM and healthcare careers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many localities, schools, and companies have released statements in the wake of national protests against racial inequality.

ECPI University is the latest to release a statement on the topic, but it comes with more than just words.

“I think you have to have action,” said ECPI University president Mark Dreyfus.

The school has taken action in the form of a $4 million investment. The money is allocated toward new scholarships specifically for African-Americans pursuing STEM and healthcare careers.

“…Skills that are paying more and in demand,” said Dreyfus. “Because those are the jobs of the future.”

The money will help around 2,000 students with tuition costs, according to Dreyfus, and it’s a significant investment for the school.

ECPI awards approximately $15 million in academic scholarships every year. An additional $4 million is more than a 25 percent boost, in the spirit of social justice.