Falwell says he's resigned from Liberty University

RICHMOND, Va. — Jerry Falwell Jr. says he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University.
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.
Falwell stepped down amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship Falwell’s his wife had with a younger business partner.
He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar.
Falwell is the son of university founder the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.