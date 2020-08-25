x
Falwell says he's resigned from Liberty University

Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

RICHMOND, Va. — Jerry Falwell Jr. says he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University. 

Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation. 

Falwell stepped down amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship Falwell’s his wife had with a younger business partner. 

He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar. 

Falwell is the son of university founder the late Rev. Jerry Falwell. 

