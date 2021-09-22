County could withhold funds over pronouns, teachings on race

A Board of Supervisors voted to denounce the teaching of the 1619 Project and critical race theory and condemned requiring students to choose their own pronouns.

STAFFORD, Va. — Leaders in one Virginia county have voted to withhold funding for school programs that would teach critical race theory or ask that students identify their chosen pronouns.

They say they could withhold any money the school system spends on either.

Republican Supervisor Gary Snellings, the proposal’s author, and other board members say they want to ensure programs and policies align with community desires.