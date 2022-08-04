x
Education

Youngkin signs bill regulating explicit content in schools

In a statement, Youngkin held up the measure as part of an effort to fulfill a campaign pledge to empower parents’ involvement in their children’s education.
Credit: AP
Emily Neal feeds her adopted dog Tannis a treat as Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs five bills to penalize animal cruelty and prohibit the sale of dogs or cats for experimental purposes on Monday, April 4, 2022 in Richmond, Va. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — A bill that will require Virginia schools to notify parents if their children are assigned books or other materials with sexually explicit content was among more than 100 measures Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law this week. 

In a statement Friday, Gov. Youngkin held up the measure as part of an effort to fulfill a campaign pledge to empower parents’ involvement in their children’s education.

Youngkin faces an action deadline next week for measures passed during this year’s regular session of the General Assembly. 

Youngkin can sign or veto bills or send them back to lawmakers with proposed amendments.

