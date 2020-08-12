Hampton City Schools takes library for a drive with Book Bus Bazaar

On December 11, four Book Buses will be taking their collections mobile. Elementary, middle and high school students will be able to swap out books from October.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Schools is dedicated to getting books in the hands of children in 2020, even if they're learning from home.

On December 11, four Book Buses will be taking their collections mobile. Elementary, middle and high school students who checked out books in October will be able to return them to the buses, and get new ones.

The buses make their rounds once every three weeks, so participants can keep the books until its time for the next trip.

Here are the stops the buses will be making on Friday:

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Hampton Club Drive and Lucinda Court

North Fifth Street and Rogers Avenue

Old Foxhill Road and Autozone Way

Century Plaza Apartments

11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Floyd Thompson Drive and Derby Run

South Hope Street and Downes Street

102 Doolittle Road

Maryland Avenue Boys & Girls Club

1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Orcutt Avenue and Friendly Drive

Moton Elementary School

Old Buckroe Road at the soccer complex

4020 Victoria Boulevard at Sunset Apartments

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.