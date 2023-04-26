Newport News School Board's attorneys file motion to dismiss Abby Zwerner's lawsuit over Richneck shooting

Defense attorneys for three of four defendents in the lawsuit filed by Richneck teacher Abby Zwerner claim she is legally barred from filing suit in Circuit Court.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The law firm representing three of the four defendants in the lawsuit filed by Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner has filed a motion in Newport News Circuit Court to have the suit dismissed.

The motion, known as a Plea in Bar, was filed Wednesday afternoon by attorneys with the law firm Pender and Coward, which represents the Newport News School Board, former Newport News School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III, and former Richneck Elementary Principal Briana Foster Newton.

The fourth defendant in the lawsuit, former Richneck Elementary Assistant Principal Ebony Parker, is represented by a different law firm and was not included in this motion.

The motion states that because Zwerner's claims fall under Virginia’s Workers’ Compensation Act, they are in the jurisdiction of the Workers’ Compensation Commission and not within the jurisdiction of the Circuit Court.

In their motion, the defense lawyers state: "...workers’ compensation exists for the benefit of employees for the purpose of providing coverage for workplace injuries without having to prove negligence on the part of the employer. Plaintiff is not without remedy; her remedy is dictated by the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act and the provisions contained therein. The Newport News Circuit Court does not have jurisdiction to hear workers’ compensation claims."

Zwerner was shot by a 6-year-old boy who had taken his mother's gun to school. The boy's mother, Deja Taylor, has been charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm that endangers a child.

Zwerner continues to recover at home from her injuries. She still has the bullet with which she was shot in her chest, and has not returned to work.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew has repeatedly characterized the shooting as "intentional." He said there was no warning and no struggle before the child pointed the gun at Zwerner and fired one round, striking her in the hand and chest.

Zwerner, 25, hustled her students out of the classroom before being rushed to the hospital, where she stayed for nearly two weeks.

13News Now is reacing out to the legal team representing Zwerner for comment on today's motion.