Abby Zwerner's legal team files $40M lawsuit against Newport News school officials

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The legal team for Abby Zwerner, the teacher at Richneck Elementary School shot by a student in January, has filed a $40 million lawsuit against officials within Newport News Public Schools, a source confirmed to 13News Now.

The lawsuit was filed in Newport News Circuit Court against the school board, former Superintendant Dr. George Parker, former Principal Briana Foster-Newton and former Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker, the source said.

The filing comes after Zwerner's attorney, Diane Toscano, announced her intention to file suit against the school system in late January, reiterating that "the administration could not be bothered" when it came to several warnings about the student.