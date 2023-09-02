Newport News School Board fills seat vacancy

Maritsa Alger will sit on the board for the remainder of John Eley's term, which expires in November

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — During a special meeting Thursday night, the Newport News School Board selected Maritsa Alger to fill a vacant school board seat.

Former School Board member John Eley ran for, and won, a seat on city council.

Alger will sit on the board for the remainder of his term, which expires in November.

In 2020, Alger served on the board in a similar capacity, filling the unexpired term of Shelly Simonds.

She has 32 years of experience under her belt as a teacher, specialist, assistant principal and principal.

Board Chair Lisa Surles-Law thanked everyone who applied for the position, but ultimately said Alger will help change the culture and climate in the division.

"She really has a love for children. She understands education and our mission and our goal and she has been an educator in the past. She can hit the ground running with the issues we have at hand right now," said Surles-Law after the vote.