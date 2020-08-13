Norfolk Public School Board shares detailed return to school plans

For the first nine weeks students will learn 100% online. Now we have a better idea of the details surrounding the school district's plans.

NORFOLK, Va. — At this point, Norfolk Public School’s fall learning plan is to start the school year completely online.

Dr. Sharon Byrdsong, the city's school superintendent, said their team has mapped out schedules.

“This is not the same virtual learning experience from the spring during the mandated closure of schools,” Byrdsong said.

Based on the presentations during the board meeting, it looks like schedules will mimic traditional school.

Presenters shared that they will have staff take attendance and provide virtual support with the help of other staff.

“School administrators, central office personnel and the like, will assist teachers when students are not showing up, or when their data indicates they’re not understanding concepts being taught,” said the Chief Academic Officer of Norfolk Public Schools, Dr. James Pohl.

In addition, there's a big new decision for parents.

In the first quarter all students will work online, through a program called "Virtual Scholars Academy," but parents have a choice to sign up their student to stay in the online program for the entire first half of the school year.

The difference between enrolling in the program and not, comes down to when the non-Virtual Scholars Academy students go back to face to face (or blended) instruction.

That timing still depends on how the coronavirus pandemic goes.

However, parents must decide on whether or not to enroll their children in the first Virtual Scholars Academy by Saturday, August 15.

Now, the district is offering an optional second semester of Virtual Scholars Academy, for the second half of the school year.

Parents would register students for that in January.

Parents like Leetreona Matthews say they're considering the program for the first half of the year.

“I actually like it,” said Matthews.

As far as students getting the resources they need to learn online, the schools plan to distribute Chromebooks and/or "MyFi" hotspots for WiFi access.

“And it just made me feel really proud that my city is really taking charge and taking a leap and really trying to accommodate for everyone and that’s not easy to do," Matthews said.

The first day of school is September 8th.

School Board members said food distribution sites will be available during the first quarter at several schools across the city.