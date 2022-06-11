Newport News robotics competition sees teams of students build and code robotics

Teams of students built and programmed Lego robots then raced to build and complete circuits.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dozens of students competed in the Regional Lego League Robotics Competition at Crittenden Middle School Saturday.

The competition, which ran from 9:30 a.m. to 4p.m., saw student teams build and program Lego robots before the teams raced each other to build and complete circuits, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools said.

The competition also had a focus on sustainable energy practices and forced students to use their resources sparingly.

The teams represented Carver, Deer Park, General Stanford, Knollwood Meadows, McIntosh and Palmer elementary schools; and Crittenden, Gildersleeve, Hines, Passage and B.T. Washington middle schools.