Newport News robotics competition sees teams of students build and code robotics

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dozens of students competed in the Regional Lego League Robotics Competition at Crittenden Middle School Saturday.
The competition, which ran from 9:30 a.m. to 4p.m., saw student teams build and program Lego robots before the teams raced each other to build and complete circuits, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools said.
The competition also had a focus on sustainable energy practices and forced students to use their resources sparingly.
The teams represented Carver, Deer Park, General Stanford, Knollwood Meadows, McIntosh and Palmer elementary schools; and Crittenden, Gildersleeve, Hines, Passage and B.T. Washington middle schools.
The students also participated in a research project to solve a real world problem, the spokesperson said.