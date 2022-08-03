At Virginia Beach School Board meeting, community responds to member's controversial comments

While Victoria Manning's remarks about ESL students were at the forefront, the board ended the evening partly by unanimously approving the operating budget.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Emotions ran high at a Virginia Beach school board meeting Tuesday night.

The community response to a controversial Facebook post by School Board Member Victoria Manning took center stage.

Following a presentation two weeks ago about students who speak English as a second language, Manning suggested in part that educating them is not sustainable.

Despite the fallout, everyone on the Virginia Beach school board — including Manning — approved the operating budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23, including $808,894 to fund eight additional ESL teachers.

Before that vote came down, however, close to 70 people signed up to speak. The majority of them have the ESL program and Manning’s remarks in mind.

"I am angered, frustrated and concerned regarding Mrs. Manning's recent comments regarding the ESL program in the district," said one student.

One student said he is angered and frustrated by Manning’s FB post suggesting, in part, educating ESL students is not sustainable. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/R40kZmqDPd — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) March 8, 2022

A section of Manning's Facebook post dating back to late February stated, "most [ESL students] are from South America. Our ESL budget has increased over $1 million in 2 years. Continuing to educate South Americans is not sustainable."

"Now all the school board and yourself understand the complexity of a hurtful statement and how it can impact others," said Giana Lathan, co-founder of Students on Strike.

Dozens of people directed their words at Manning, as she appeared emotionless. They voiced their thoughts on the controversial post.

"And to support the requested budget increase," said Beatriz Amberman of Virginia Coalition of Latino Organizations.

Manning released a statement on March 1, in which she said she is for continuing the program and that "political opponents twisted [her] words."

Moreover, she expressed concern about staffing the program amid an existing teacher shortage.

"She's clearly concerned about current and future shortfalls in all areas, of which ESL is simply an example," said one resident. "Isn't that the job of the school board?"

Supporters defended her character and remarks.

"I'm sick of this. She's a good woman and I can't keep my cool," parent Annie Palumbo exclaimed.

A few parents spoke before the school board, defending Manning and her comments. They say her remarks were out staffing concerns and not made to hurt anyone.



Public comment, from both sides, continues at this hour. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/j4tTQU3Qhb — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) March 9, 2022

"The budgetary concerns were a fact," said parent Amber Thompson. "This current trajectory is not sustainable."

Controversy aside, one of the many ESL teachers who went before the board shared this message for participating students: "You are worthy. You amaze me every day. Teaching you is the most important thing to sustain."

Manning didn't offer 13News Now a comment when the meeting wrapped.