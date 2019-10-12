VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach School Board will either OK or turn down a change to school start times for the next school year.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools considered shifting school start times for some months now and put out a survey in May.

More than 24,000 people responded. More than 76% of respondents, which clocks in at more than 18,000 people said they want start times to remain the same.

There are multiple options that give a range of new start and end times for elementary, middle and high schools.

The first option has Elementary A Schools starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 2:00 p.m., Elementary B Schools starting at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 2:30 p.m., Middle Schools starting at 8:45 a.m. and ending at 3:15 p.m. and High Schools starting at 9:25 a.m. and ending at 4:15 p.m.

Another option has Elementary A Schools starting at 7:45 a.m. and ending at 2:15 p.m., Elementary B Schools starting at 8:15 a.m. and ending at 2:45 p.m., Middle Schools starting at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m. and High Schools starting at 9:40 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m.

A third option has Middle schools starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 2:00 p.m., Elementary A Schools starting at 8:05 a.m. and ending at 2:35 p.m., Elementary B Schools starting at 8:40 a.m. and ending at 3:10 p.m. and High Schools starting at 9:20 a.m. and ending at 4:10 p.m.

The final option has High Schools starting at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 2:50 p.m., Elementary A Schools starting at 8:50 a.m. and ending at 3:20 p.m., Elementary B Schools starting at 9:20 a.m. and ending at 3:50 p.m. and Middle Schools starting at 10:10 a.m. and ending at 4:40 p.m.

A little more than 50% of survey respondents were parents, 27% were students and 4% were employees.

The school board already met to discuss the survey results and are now set to vote on whether to change the times or not. If they approve a change, it would go into effect for the 2020-2021 school year.