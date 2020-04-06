Virginia Beach school cafeteria staff helps feed and connect with students during COVID-19

Schools are shut down as the coronavirus outbreak unfolds. But some people are still working behind the scenes to stay in contact with students.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The school lunch line has gone cold - but for local food service workers, the kitchen is still hot.

"We want them to know that yes, it's going to turn around. And we're all going to get through this together," said Debbie Cathey, cafeteria manager at John B. Dey Elementary School in Virginia Beach.

After schools closed in March to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Cathey and her staff searched for ways to stay connected to students. "We had no idea what we were undertaking," said Cathey. "And all of Virginia Beach food service has definitely stepped up."

The John B. Dey food service team has been working at a city feeding site to provide free meals for kids during the pandemic, and they even posted a couple of cooking videos on YouTube shortly after schools closed.

A message from the amazing Ms. Cathey! Posted by John B. Dey on Thursday, March 19, 2020

"It was some of the items that my kids absolutely love that I do here at school," said Cathey. "So, I wanted to sort of show them that yes, you can do this at home and still get that school lunch."

Lisa Mozingo, a member of Cathey's team, said it was about more than just keeping kids fed.

"Getting food to them is comforting, and we're comforting to them. And it's important," said Mozingo.

You can check out their cooking videos here and here.

As children adapt to a new normal amid the crisis, the cafeteria staff hopes their efforts to reach out will feed students' souls until the lunch bell rings again.

"We're not gonna give up, and we're gonna be there," said Cathey.