Virginia Democrats make push on return to in-person school

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Democrats have unveiled legislation that would require school districts to offer at least some access to in-person learning by the 2021-2022 school year.

The bill says districts must provide either fully in-person instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction to each student. It would also offer a fully virtual option for families who want one.

The measure has the support of House leadership and Gov. Ralph Northam.