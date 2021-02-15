x
Virginia Democrats make push on return to in-person school

Virginia House Democrats have introduced a measure that would require every school district to offer some in-person learning by the 2021-2022 school year.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Democrats have unveiled legislation that would require school districts to offer at least some access to in-person learning by the 2021-2022 school year. 

The bill says districts must provide either fully in-person instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction to each student. It would also offer a fully virtual option for families who want one. 

The measure has the support of House leadership and Gov. Ralph Northam. 

Virginia currently has a patchwork approach to schooling, with some public and private schools offering in-person learning but others offering only virtual school.

