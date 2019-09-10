RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Department of Education reported that more than nine out of ten students who entered the ninth grade in 2015 earned a diploma within four years.

Over half, 51.5 percent, of the students in the class of 2019 graduated with an advanced diploma in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Education said of the 98,413 students in the class of 2019, 91.5 percent, earned a Board of Education-approved diploma, compared with 91.6 percent in 2018. The dropout rate for the class of 2019 was 5.6 percent, compared with 5.5 percent for the previous graduating class.

The graduation rates and dropout rates for major student racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups in 2019 are as follows:

97.5% of Asian students graduated and 1.7% dropped out.

89.7% of black students graduated and 6.2% dropped out.

87.2% of economically disadvantaged students graduated and 8.2% dropped out.

71.1% of English learners graduated and 25.8% dropped out.

80.1% of Hispanic students graduated and 16.5% dropped out.

88.6% of students with disabilities graduated and 9.1% dropped out.

94% of students of two or more races graduated and 3% dropped out.

94.7 percent of white students graduated and 2.9% dropped out.

“Virginia’s on-time graduation rate has risen by more than 10 points in the decade since the department began reporting graduation rates that account for every student who enters the ninth grade,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.

The Virginia Department of Education said of the students who entered high school as first-time ninth graders in 2015, 5,504 dropped out. In the Commonwealth, 50,715 students earned an Advanced Studies Diploma (including International Baccalaureate), and 36,614 earned a Standard Diploma. The remaining 3.9 percent of students either earned a GED or earned an Applied Studies or Modified Standard Diploma.

“I believe this long-term, upward trend will continue as school divisions and the commonwealth adopt equitable policies and practices that provide instructional and support services tailored to the unique needs of every learner,” Lane said.

Below is a breakdown of individual school district's cohort reports for 2019:

Since 2011, high schools have had to meet an annual benchmark for graduation and completion to earn state accreditation. Schools receive full credit for students who earn diplomas and partial credit for students who remain enrolled, earn GEDs or otherwise complete high school.