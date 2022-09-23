William & Mary to cover tuition costs for Pell Grant recipients

According to the school, 17% of William & Mary students are Pell Grant recipients.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 9, 2022.

William & Mary University announced on Friday that it has a major financial change coming for the 2023-2024 school year.

Beginning then, all in-state undergraduate students who are Pell-grant eligible will have at least their full tuition and fees cost covered, according to William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe.

“This program will ensure William & Mary can continue to recruit the best and brightest, without regards to family means. It marks a key milestone in our continued efforts to increase access and affordability for all of our community,” Rowe said.

“William & Mary is strongly committed to our current and future Pell Grant recipients and supporting them on their paths as scholars and professionals.”

Pell Grants give federal student aid to eligible students who demonstrate financial need. To see if you qualify, click here.

“This is a minimum, not a maximum guarantee,” Dean of Admission Tim Wolfe said.