William & Mary names first black dean to run its law school

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary says it has named the first African American dean to run its law school.
The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement on Monday that the new dean will be A. Benjamin Spencer.
The school says that Spencer is a nationally renowned civil procedure and federal courts expert. He is currently a law professor at the University of Virginia.
William & Mary says that Spencer is the first African-American dean of any school at the university. Spencer graduated from Harvard Law School.
He holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. He got his bachelor’s at Morehouse College.