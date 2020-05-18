x
William & Mary names first black dean to run its law school

William & Mary says that A. Benjamin Spencer is the first African-American dean of any school at the university. Spencer graduated from Harvard Law School.
Credit: William & Mary
A. Benjamin Spencer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary says it has named the first African American dean to run its law school. 

The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement on Monday that the new dean will be A. Benjamin Spencer. 

The school says that Spencer is a nationally renowned civil procedure and federal courts expert. He is currently a law professor at the University of Virginia. 

William & Mary says that Spencer is the first African-American dean of any school at the university. Spencer graduated from Harvard Law School.

He holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. He got his bachelor’s at Morehouse College.

