William & Mary names first black dean to run its law school

William & Mary says that A. Benjamin Spencer is the first African-American dean of any school at the university. Spencer graduated from Harvard Law School.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary says it has named the first African American dean to run its law school.

The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement on Monday that the new dean will be A. Benjamin Spencer.

The school says that Spencer is a nationally renowned civil procedure and federal courts expert. He is currently a law professor at the University of Virginia.

William & Mary says that Spencer is the first African-American dean of any school at the university. Spencer graduated from Harvard Law School.