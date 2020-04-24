William & Mary students start pen-pal program with Williamsburg senior citizens

The pen-pal letters are going to residents of Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg, Edgeworth Park at New Town and Patriots Colony.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Two William and Mary students started a pen-pal program that matches students with Williamsburg residents living in senior living communities.

Sonia Kinkhabwala and Mary Pelson, both juniors, started the program as a way to connect to the place they also consider home, according to a news release.

Students are home due to the university being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they are able to write letters to the seniors.

So far more than 150 students have signed up for the program.

The letters are going to residents of Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg, Edgeworth Park at New Town and Patriots Colony.

Senior services clients of the Williamsburg Department of Human Services also are receiving letters.