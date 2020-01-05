5 ways to save on your prescription meds

We're looking at ways you can save money on your medication!

NORFOLK, Va. — The fact is, many of us are tightening our budgets as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

One way you might find savings is with your prescription medications. Here are five strategies for saving money on your meds:

1. Ask your insurance company for a copy of your drug plan formulary. That's the list of all medicines covered by your insurance company.

Take it to your next doctor's appointment. This way, your physician can evaluate the most cost-effective choice.

2. Go generic if possible, but don't wait until you get to the pharmacy. Let your doctor know you prefer generics before they write the prescription. Generics often cost 30 to 80 percent less!

3. Ask your doctor if they have samples to get you started. Don't be bashful about it! Physicians often have samples they'll give you for free.

4. Research "Patient Assistance Programs." These are run by pharmaceutical companies to provide free medications or low-cost plans to people who can't afford to buy their medicine.

In fact, MERCK just made a number of changes to its long-running program to help those who lost their jobs and insurance coverage, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes time, but do your homework!

5. There are prescription-drug search engines that will help you find the best deals: