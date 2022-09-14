Chesapeake Regional Medical Center certified as Comprehensive Stroke Center

Accreditation means the hospital has a neuroscience ICU, knowledgeable medical staff, and expertise in treating several serious medical conditions.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that is had been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by a nonprofit healthcare commission.

The accreditation means the hospital on Battlefield Boulevard has a neuroscience ICU, knowledgeable medical staff and expertise in treating several serious medical conditions that can accompany strokes.

Those could be ischemic strokes, intracerebral hemorrhages or subarachnoid hemorrhages.

Dr. John Baker, the director of Chesapeake Regional Neuroscience Institute, said the program was designed to be a comprehensive help for people experiencing emergencies.

"Becoming a fully certified Comprehensive Stroke Center lets our community know the hospital and our clinical staff meets or exceeds national standards for treating the most complex stroke cases,” he said.

Reese Jackson, the president and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, agreed.

"Patients can rest assured that we are prepared with 24/7 coverage and all of the advanced technology and highly trained personnel for stroke care," he wrote.