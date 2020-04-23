16 people test positive for COVID-19 at Chesapeake care facility for disabled

Five individuals and 11 staff members at a center that houses people with intellectual and developmental disabilities all tested positive for coronavirus.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — More than a dozen people at the Southeastern Virginia Training Center tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to Meghan McGuire who is the Senior Advisor for External Affairs with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

McGuire said all the individuals were tested as a precaution. They are all asymptomatic and being closely monitored at this time.

The Southeastern Virginia Training Center is a care facility that services individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The facility itself is divided into 15 homes with five people residing in each home. All the people who tested positive are living in one home, which will hopefully help contain the spread to other residents.

All of their families have been notified and no one else on the campus has tested positive.

DBHDS has started implementing a mitigation plan aimed at stopping the spread of the virus in care facilities and homes under their jurisdiction. There are new visitor restrictions and screening protocols all visitors have to abide by.

Additionally, DBHDS plans to incentivize all staff members who are considered essential workers for their necessary work during this pandemic.

Other methods of precaution and prevention include: