"A Blessing:" Hampton Roads churches resume regular services after COVID restrictions lifted

Gov. Northam lifted COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits and social distancing requirements, Friday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Ken Powell is thrilled to greet fellow parishioners on a Sunday morning.

For the first time in a year, The Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception does not require pre-registration to attend services.

The church adopted the policy because of the pandemic; however, Governor Ralph Northam lifted COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing and capacity limits, on Friday.

"After the pandemic that we have been going through the last year and a half, it is truly a blessing to be able to see your family and friends," said

Father Jim Curran informed the congregation the parish will resume its regular mass schedule, including on Saturdays. The Basilica of St. Mary did not have capacity limits and no longer requires people to wear masks. Several in attendance wore masks anyway. Northam encourages masks for people who are not fully vaccinated, per the CDC's latest guidelines.

“You can smile and say, ‘hey how are you doing? Haven’t seen you in a while," said Powell. "That’s such a feeling.

Northam's decision to lift restrictions ahead of Memorial Day Weekend gave people like Ken Powell hope for a sense of normalcy.

Powell said he helps with maintenance at The Basilica of St. Mary, which completed a nearly $7 million renovation project during the pandemic, and is glad more people can enjoy the new sanctuary and each other. The church will continue to discourage hand holding during prayer, said Rev. Curran.

The Basilica of St. Mary is one of many congregations in Hampton Roads welcoming people back into the sanctuaries. Since the pandemic began, congregations adapted to virtual services and limited in-person gatherings.

The end of statewide coronavirus restrictions means more churches in Hampton Roads are resuming regular services.

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Norfolk also lifted capacity limits, mask requirements and no longer asks for registrations, according to its Facebook page.

The church will also designate a section of seating for people who feel the need to socially distance from others, read the post.