A pleasant surprise for Norfolk senior living community in time of social distancing

Residents at The Talbot on Granby opened their windows and balcony doors to a wonderful surprise.

NORFOLK, Va. — During this time where social distancing is a must, the residents at The Talbot on Granby in Norfolk have something to smile about. They could hear music playing from outside of their rooms -- but it wasn't coming from inside of the facility, it was from the courtyard outside.

Musician Richard Mekdeci performed for the residents of the retirement facility and it was all made possible by Tidewater Arts Outreach.

The non-profit organization has served the community of Hampton Roads for 15 years bringing the love of arts to those who may not be able to go out and find it themselves.

"When the COVID-19 crisis started, my staff and I sat down and really thought about how we could continue our mission while not putting anybody at risk," Executive Director of Tidewater Arts Outreach, Reese Beeler said. "We came up with the idea of an outdoor concert at a retirement facility where residents could sit and listen to the music from either their balcony or window. Maintaining the distance and not breaking quarantine, but still getting some happiness and hope during all of this."

"The mood just seemed lighter almost immediately once the music started playing because most of the residents have been separated from their families for some time now."

"What we did was bring the residents together. They could see each other and they were toasting over their balconies with their glasses of wine," Mekdeci said.