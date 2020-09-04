You can ride Hampton Roads Transit for free through June 10

As a way to foster more social distancing, Hampton Roads Transit is suspending fare collection on its buses and light rail trains from April 10 to June 10.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit won't be taking fare from any passengers for as long as Virginia's stay-at-home order is in place.

HRT will be suspending fare collection from April 10 to June 10, the latter of which is the same day Governor Northam's stay-at-home order ends. However, the HRT board could lift fare suspension at a different date as they continue to assess the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

State and federal emergency COVID-19 funds will be used during this time to supplement the loss of revenue. That money will be provided by the Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads.

By foregoing fare collection, social contact will be limited between customers and transit operators. It also limits the number of times a rider touches the farebox.

HRT also encourages people to board and exit at the rear of the bus, if they are able, while handicapped patrons and others requiring the bus to kneel for easy front access can still board at the front.

Transportation officials recommend only traveling by bus when necessary. Use of a face mask is also encouraged while riding the bus.