Bon Secours to furlough workers not working on COVID-19 response

Bon Secours says that some of their workers who are not directly working on COVID-19 activities will be furloughed for up to 90 days.

NORFOLK, Va. — Bon Secours will be furloughing hundreds of workers who are not working on response efforts to COVID-19.

The hospital system released a statement on Tuesday saying that they will be redeploying or temporarily furloughing associated who can't work due to temporary closures, cancellations or low census in primary care. The furlough is expected to last 30 to 90 days.

According to a spokesperson, the total number of associates who will be furloughed includes 700 full-time workers across seven states and 12 markets. That's less than one percent of Bon Secours' total workforce of 60,000.

Workers who will be affected by this furlough will be paid for working through April 3.

Read the full statement below:

As a ministry and throughout our history, we’ve always answered the call to serve in a time of great need, when resources are scarce and entire communities are relying upon us. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented demand for health care services. Simultaneously, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented decline in services and other work within our ministry.

In response to this unprecedented situation, and following deep reflection and prayer, our ministry is acting quickly to redeploy or temporarily furlough associates who are unable to work due to temporary closure, cancellation and low census in primary care, outpatient and surgical services. This will also affect many support services associates who are not directly working on COVID-19 activities. We are also suspending hiring for any positions not directly impacting our COVID-19 and care responses.

These decisions will help our ministry preserve life and provide vital health care services to the increasing number of patients that require care; be good stewards of our resources and provide adequate support to our care givers as they care for our communities; and be thoughtful about caring for those associates whose roles are vitally important to our ministry but are not directly supporting patient care during this time of crisis.

The temporary furlough is expected to last 30 to 90 days. Affected associates will be paid for working through April 3, and then available PTO hours will be paid until depleted. Associates are eligible for unemployment benefits. The Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation has generously provided $60 million to the Bon Secours Mercy Health Associate Emergency Fund, which will help associates facing serious financial challenges.