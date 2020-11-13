COVID-19 cases send staff at Warhill High School home for two weeks

Just this week Warhill High School has four newly confirmed coronavirus cases. That’s in the Williamsburg-James City County school division.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Just this week, Warhill High School reported four newly confirmed coronavirus cases. That’s in the Williamsburg-James City County school division.

The division itself has had a total of 17 cases since July 1.

The superintendent met with a 13News Now reporter to discuss the numbers.

November 9 started the first week the division brought high school staff into the building four days a week. It corresponds with the new COVID-19 cases at Warhill High School.

Superintendent Olwen Harron said the outbreak was mainly from one department, and the division put COVID-19 mitigation policies in place.

“I am confident that they are working," Harron said. "I think when something has happened the virus has been brought in from the outside by someone with a contact with ... COVID-19.”

Still, Warhill’s principal asked the school's staff to stay at home and teach virtually for two weeks, while the Peninsula Health Department does contact tracing.

“I think it’s important for safety and health reasons to do that, and to protect staff, because their safety comes first,” Harron said.

Harron said she speaks with principals almost every week.

“Leadership in the building becomes extremely important right now - in monitoring what staff are doing, and creating high expectations to implement our protocols," she explained

Right now, high school students in the division are learning remotely.

“It’s not the same, but you know I try to make the best of it,” said Warhill senior McKinley Dowdy.

She said she just heard about the Warhill cases.

“It makes me not really want to go back - but at the same time I want to, but I also don’t want to get COVID,” Dowdy said.

The division is scheduled to bring sixth and 12th grade students back on November 30.

However, with Thanksgiving around the corner, Harron said plans might change.