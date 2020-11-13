Suffolk Public Schools pushes back in-person learning to January, at earliest

If virus trends show a decrease by the end of December, pre-Kindergarten students through fifth grade students would go back to schools on January 4.

SUFFOLK, Va. — In a Thursday night school board meeting, Suffolk Public Schools made the call to push back in-person learning because of a rise in COVID-19 cases across Virginia.

The vote was six in favor of delaying students' return, one against.

If virus trends show a decrease by the end of December, pre-Kindergarten students through fifth-grade students would go back to schools on January 4. The rest of the student population (grades 6-12) could go back to classrooms on January 11.

Community Engagement Officer Anthonette Ward said the decision gives the school board more time to watch coronavirus trends in the city - and it means they wouldn't be sending students into the classrooms only to immediately go on winter break.

Ward said the January approach would give students a "fresh start" after the holiday season.

You can watch the entire school board meeting here. Dr. Judith Brooks-Buck made the motion to push back the dates for in-person learning starting at 1:47:38:

Suffolk Schools Superintendent Dr. John Gordon said if COVID-19 trends worsen, those Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 start dates could be pushed back.