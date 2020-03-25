COVID-19 Live Updates: Virginia cases up to 460; North Carolina has 636

You'll find important information about coronavirus cases as well as impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina.

Thursday, March 26

2:19 p.m.

The Eastern Shore Health District confirmed a third resident had tested positive for COVID-19. The person affected is a woman in her 20s, who had recently traveled from another country with known community spread.

The health district said it is investigating the case and any potential exposures.

1:36 p.m.

Norfolk says all city dog parks and some other parks will close at sunset and remain closed until further notice:

The other parks include Northside skate park, small neighborhood and school parks and picnic shelters.

12 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health says there are 460 cases of COVID-19 in the state and that 13 people have died because of it.

Out of the 460 cases statewide, the Hampton Roads area accounts for 120.

12 p.m.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the state has 636 cases of COVID-19. Two people have died. There are at least 9 cases in northeastern North Carolina.

10:30 a.m.

Someone who lives at The Chamberlin in Hampton tested positive for COVID-19. It's the first case in the city.

The Chamberlin is an independent living community for seniors. The person who tested positive is in the hospital. The management notified people who live there and other people with connections to the community.

9:40 a.m.

Sentara Healthcare says because of the high volume of COVID-19 testing, it could take patients 10 or more days to get results.

Sentara also says these are the drive-thru screening locations and times for the day:

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

3000 Coliseum Drive

Hampton

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Military Circle

880 N. Military Highway

Norfolk

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive

Virginia Beach

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

8:56 a.m.

Currituck County says the Currituck County Department of Social Services office will be open by appointment only. A number of paper applications will be available without an appointment. People can pick them up during regular business hours.

Wednesday, March 25

5:55 p.m.

Newport News Shipbuilding says a third worker tested positive for COVID-19. The head of the shipyard says the civilian employee:

Works in Building 2 outside the gates in the South Yard area.

Self-reported which allowed NNS to notify people and increase cleaning

Has not been on company property since March 16.

5:39 p.m.

Colonial Williamsburg says it's expanding its closures to include most of its hotels. The expanded closures will begin March 27 and extend through April 30. Continuing closures include:

Historic Area interpretive sites and programs

The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

Restaurants and most other food and beverage locations

The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg

The Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center

The John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library

The Custis Square archaeological site

Bassett Hall

5:04 p.m.