North Carolina Gov. could announce new restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper could announce new restrictions Tuesday ahead of next week's Thanksgiving holiday as the state deals with a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

Cooper is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Tuesday as the state is reporting more than 3,200 daily cases.

During a health forum earlier in the day, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, shared fears that North Carolina's metrics will continue to rise after a record high for hospitalizations were set on Tuesday.

"I want to avoid what I see as the worst surge coming," Cohen said, according to WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

Cohen also said she's concerned more people are experiencing pandemic fatigue and news of a possible vaccine coming next month may lead to risky behavior, insisting everyone continues the three W's: wearing a mask, washing your hands and waiting at least six feet apart in public.

Cohen and Cooper have stressed North Carolinians should limit their Thanksgiving celebrations to help limit the spread of the virus. Last week, Cooper issued a new executive order that extended Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening through Dec. 4 and limits indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

“By celebrating virtually, or outdoors, if possible, we can continue to stay on top of this pandemic and slow the spread of COVID,” she said.

At the most recent Mecklenburg County Commission meeting, Health Director Gibbie Harris gave an update on the spread of the virus in the community, saying all the numbers are trending in the wrong direction; however, Harris isn't ready for a lockdown.

"To start locking things down now when are numbers are still somewhat manageable, our hospitals still have [the] capacity, people are still working, it would be a hard sell, a pretty hard sell in our community," Harris explained.

Mecklenburg County continues to follow the statewide order for mask use and gatherings. For the county to impost stricter policies, there would have to be buy-in from every municipality in the county, not just the City of Charlotte.

Many US doctors are now looking to Canada for some insight on how to prevent further spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country needs to "reverse these trends now" after last month's holiday led to an increase in new infections.