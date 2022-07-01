COVID-19 testing availability by appointment only expands at Military Circle Mall

While testing has been available at Military Circle Mall since September, this new center with greater availability is designed to increase accessibility.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 7, 2022.

With COVID-19 levels on the rise across Hampton Roads, the Virginia Department of Health is expanding its by-appointment-only testing services at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk starting on January 11.

A new Community Testing Center will offer free PCR tests in an outdoor tent to reduce any potential transmission from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Saturdays through Thursdays.

“As we face a national shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests, this expanded capability to use PCR testing will be critical for residents looking for free, reliable testing if they have been exposed to someone ill or may be feeling the symptoms of COVID,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, the chief deputy commissioner for the Virginia Department of Health in a statement.