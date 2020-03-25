Dare County health officials report first case of COVID-19 in area

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services said it thinks the person who is sick picked up coronavirus while traveling or through direct contact.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Despite restricting access to visitors and other people who don't live in Dare County, health officials there said someone in the county contracted COVID-19.

The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services reported the case Wednesday.

“The individual has been self-isolating since being tested and doing well,” said Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

Health officials think the person acquired the virus through travel or direct contact with someone who had it. They said it's not a case of community spread. They pointed out that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services would not show that the case was in Dare County because a county address was not used when the patient was tested.

People with the county are looking into the patient's activities so they can identify anyone who had direct contact with the patient and contact those people.

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services won't release any other details about the patient in order to protect his-her privacy.