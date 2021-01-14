North Carolina will soon vaccinate anyone 65 years and older

The change meshes with shifting federal guidelines, adding the younger age set of people to those 75 and up, who the state started vaccinating in recent days.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that vaccine providers are ready to expand may vaccinate all health care workers and anyone 65 years and older.

“Doctors, hospitals and local health departments are working hard to get people vaccinated. There may be a wait, but when it’s your spot, take your shot to stay healthy and help us get back to being with family and friends,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

Because vaccine supplies are currently limited, states must make the vaccine available in phases.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance. However, most doctors cannot provide COVID-19 vaccines in their office at this time. Individuals who are currently eligible and would like to receive the vaccine must make an appointment with their local health department or hospital.

Updated guidance from NC DHHS:

New structure is Groups 1-5.

Group 2 includes 65+.



More to come... pic.twitter.com/D1nCL9i154 — Dr. Raynard Washington (@Raynard_W) January 14, 2021