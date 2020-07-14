Here's how to report mask violations in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — With Executive Order 63, Gov. Ralph Northam has made wearing masks mandatory inside public buildings throughout the Commonwealth, but not everyone is wearing them and not all businesses are enforcing the requirement.
However, the Virginia Department of Health has set up an online form so Virginians can file a complaint on violations of E.O. 63, as well as Executive Order 67, which is about Phase 3 easing of certain restrictions.
Under Virginia's mask mandate, people must wear masks inside stores, barbershops, restaurants, city buildings, on public transportation, or anywhere where people can congregate.
There are some exceptions. You don't have to wear a mask while eating and drinking at a restaurant, while exercising, if you have trouble breathing or if your health conditions prohibit wearing face coverings.