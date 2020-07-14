Here's how to report mask violations in Virginia

There is a way for residents to make their concerns heard if a business or location isn’t enforcing the mask mandate or Phase 3 restrictions.

NORFOLK, Va. — With Executive Order 63, Gov. Ralph Northam has made wearing masks mandatory inside public buildings throughout the Commonwealth, but not everyone is wearing them and not all businesses are enforcing the requirement.

However, the Virginia Department of Health has set up an online form so Virginians can file a complaint on violations of E.O. 63, as well as Executive Order 67, which is about Phase 3 easing of certain restrictions.

Under Virginia's mask mandate, people must wear masks inside stores, barbershops, restaurants, city buildings, on public transportation, or anywhere where people can congregate.